Strummer Room Records Presents: The 8th Banbury Record Fair

Sunday 26th October 2025 | Banbury United Football Club | 10am – 2pm | Entry £1.

Strummer Room Records Presents… are delighted to announce that the 8th Banbury Record Fair will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025, once again at Banbury United Football Club. This event marks the second anniversary of the fair, which has quickly become one of the highlights of Banbury’s cultural calendar for music lovers and vinyl enthusiasts.

Since its launch in 2023, the Banbury Record Fair has grown from a small local gathering into a regular and much-anticipated event attracting collectors, traders, and curious newcomers from across Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, and beyond. Each fair brings together a unique blend of specialist record dealers, independent sellers, and Strummer Room Records’ own collection, offering thousands of records spanning rock, indie, punk, soul, jazz, reggae, pop, electronic, and everything in between.

Whether you’re a seasoned crate-digger hunting for a rare pressing, a casual browser looking to rediscover a favourite album, or someone just beginning their vinyl journey, the Banbury Record Fair provides the perfect opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate music in its most tangible form.

The fair takes place in the spacious clubhouse at Banbury United Football Club, conveniently located close to Banbury train station and the town centre. Visitors can enjoy ample free parking, level access, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere where everyone from first-time buyers to lifelong collectors is encouraged to get involved.

Over the past few years, the fair has not only supported a range of vinyl record dealers but has also helped strengthen Banbury’s growing reputation as a hub for grassroots music and independent culture. As organisers, Strummer Room Records continue to champion live music and record culture through events and gigs — making this anniversary event a celebration of the town’s thriving creative community.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 26th October 2025

Venue: Banbury United Football Club, Station Approach, Banbury OX16 5AB

Time: 10am – 2pm

Entry: £1 (Free for under 12s)

Free parking and level access available

Join us for a day of friendly faces, and crate-digging heaven as we celebrate two years of the Banbury Record Fair.

For more information, visit: