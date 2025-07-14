Reading band to play FREE show at two local venues

Only The Poets will play free shows for fans at Banbury and Reading this August

Local alt-pop favourites ONLY THE POETS have announced two free hometown shows in Reading and Banbury this August, offering a thank you to local fans who have supported them from the beginning. The shows also mark a new and exciting chapter in the band’s fast-rising journey.

The performances will take place on:

• Friday, 29 August – Also Known As, Banbury

Only The Poets

• Saturday, 30 August – Purple Turtle, Reading

Both events are free to attend, with no tickets required - simply turn up on the night (18+ only).

The band’s return to Reading’s Purple Turtle will be particularly special, as they headlined the venue in 2023 to celebrate their record label signing and again in 2024 with Reading FC.

Their momentum continues to build, with plans to tour to the US this autumn as main support for The Wombats.

Only The Poets tour poster

For local fans, these intimate shows offer a rare chance to see a band on the rise in a close-up setting - and for ONLY THE POETS, it’s a way to give back to the communities where their journey began.