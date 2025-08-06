Oxfordshire-based International Horse Trials makes History

Blenheim Palace will be playing host to both the annual International Horse Trials this year, with title sponsor Agria Pet Insurance, as well as the Agria FEI Eventing European Championships. Happening on 18th - 21st September, this Oxfordshire show is proving to be an exciting event.

Adding to the historic atmosphere at Blenheim, Turkey will be represented for the very first time at a senior European Eventing Championship, with 25-year-old Kumru “Kuki” Say having qualified following her recent result at Baborówko Equestrian Festival CCI4-L*. Based in Germany, Kuki’s qualification marks a major milestone for Turkish equestrian sport and the ever-expanding global reach of eventing.

Congratulations on your result at Baborówko Equestrian Festival CCI4-L*, you’ve had a really exciting season on Baladin De L’Ocean La. How did it feel to know you qualified?

Means the world! Didn’t get to process it a week probably. I have been working 10+ years in Germany, mostly for big show jumping/trading operations. I get to event on my vacation days and days off. So Mondays I’m a normal employee again. Over the years I got to master “moving on” regardless of how good or bad my weekend out eventing was, I didnt get to cherish or to sit down and feel sorry about myself. It is a humbling experience!

Baborowko has a funny story to it as well! Baladin had a phenomenal weekend there. Show jumping day I was under a lot of time pressure to leave the event get back home, swap horses in the truck and catch my ferry to another event the same night with a different set of horses. So by the time I went to the warmup I had everything packed basically the engine running. I left while the class was still running. Was delighted with him all week round but didn’t even know he placed in the 4*L till I got on the ferry to Rosslare and checked.

Do you feel any pressure on you for being the first Turkish rider at the Europeans, or less as there is no one to compare yourself to?

Having no Team also comes with having no team trainer, team vet, team physio or chef d’equipe. On top of that, I don’t have a team behind me either. No groom etc, so it is all me whether it is horsecare, decision making or riding. That does put a lot of pressure on one.

I did jump up the levels in CoH, Juniors and young riders team for Turkish Showjumping. That does come with some pressure too. But good team spirit is always better than being alone on the field of play!

Kuki Say will be flying the flag for Turkey for the first time at this Oxfordshire event

I’d say I’m relatively laid back and confident about my work around horses. Learned to find my peace in the chaos.

If you could ride any other horse on the circuit, who would you choose?

Difficult question! I think its easier to answer it for show jumping or dressage. I feel like it is very difficult to take on a ride from someone else in eventing as eventers tend to be more personalized and customized to their riders aids.

What other events are you looking forward to this season?

I have a very nice string of horses at the minute from young horses to those at the top of the sport. My next plans are to do the FEI Nations Cup legs in Switzerland and Belgium heading towards Europeans. After that there’s not much planned. Maybe Nations cup Finals/Boekelo on one of the other rides. I have a very exciting 5 year, who I hope has his eyes on World Championships 6 year olds next year!

Do you and Baladin have any pre-event rituals?

As I mentioned earlier, I don’t have a groom. Never did, so I am very close to my horses. I know everything about them from turnout, to driving, to arrival at an event, what they drank, what they ate etc. Baladin is very attached to other horses and not too much to people. He absolutely can’t travel or event without one of his field-buddies from home! Even if heis the only competing horse I need to tag along someone with me! Last year Nations Cup Finals Boekelo I had his best buddy Global Orchid with me too as a part of our “equipment”

Thank you so much for your time, and all the best for the rest of your season!