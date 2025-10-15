Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back in Banbury this November

Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is back at the Grimsbury Community Centre on Saturday November 1st.

Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment.

Retailers at the event will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, jewellery. “It’s the perfect place to pick up a really special Christmas present for a loved one,” says Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, who will be at the event promoting her range of wellbeing and spiritual self-help book.

Julie adds “The show provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth.”