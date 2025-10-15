Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back in Banbury this November
Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment.
Retailers at the event will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, jewellery. “It’s the perfect place to pick up a really special Christmas present for a loved one,” says Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, who will be at the event promoting her range of wellbeing and spiritual self-help book.
Julie adds “The show provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth.”