Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back in Banbury this November

By cris andrews
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 19:49 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 08:24 BST
Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Showplaceholder image
Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show
The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is back at the Grimsbury Community Centre on Saturday November 1st.

Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment.

Retailers at the event will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, jewellery. “It’s the perfect place to pick up a really special Christmas present for a loved one,” says Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, who will be at the event promoting her range of wellbeing and spiritual self-help book.

Julie adds “The show provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth.”

Related topics:BanburyRetailers
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice