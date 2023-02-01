Win a private cinema viewing at Banbury with champagne for up to 20 friends

The Light in Banbury is offering film fans the opportunity to win a private viewing for up to 20 friends.

To celebrate this year’s film awards season, The Light has come up with a competition for film buffs to test their knowledge and predict which film will be named the Best Picture at next month’s Oscar Awards.

To enter the competition, people must sign up or log in to myLight, the cinemas' free membership scheme, and tell them which film will win the award for Best Picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Light manager Brad Rowbotham said: "We wanted to do something really special to celebrate our love of film and the amazing line up of Oscar nominated films this year and what better way than giving our guests the chance to hold their own private screening and to bring the red carpet experience to them!"