The farm will be running the event all the way through the February half term.

The Once Upon a Dinosaur event will run at the farm every day from Saturday February 11 to Sunday February 19 and will feature life-size dinosaurs in the brand new Dino Valley and the chance to discover fossils amongst many more fun activities.

Farm owner Nick Laister said: "Fairytale Farm is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023. We wanted to start off the year with something really special—something we have never done before. With the recent opening of our Dino Valley area, we thought that a week devoted to roar-tastic dinosaur fun would be perfect for the half-term week.

"You can meet our Dino Trainer Ranger and Dino Hatchling before learning the Dino Stomp in our Dino Disco. For those who like to be creative, you can invent a dinosaur in our Cretaceous Craft Marquee. You can also become a Dinosaur Detective with our Jurassic Trail activities. Oh yes, and if you come dressed for the occasion you will receive a sweet treat on arrival!

A collection of brand new life sized dinosaurs have been created for the special event.

"We know that times are tough at the moment and we wanted to provide an opportunity to visit this event at 2022 prices. So if you book your half-term visit to Fairytale Farm before Saturday February 4, you will pay no more than our 2022 entry price!"