TV director from Banbury will be bringing his latest creation to our screens in the new year

Director Stephen Woolfenden working on the set of SAS: Rogue Heroes season two. (Nikola Predovic)

A television director who hails from the Banbury area will be bringing his latest creation to our TV screens in the new year.

The former Warriner and Banbury School student Stephen Woolfenden has a long and impressive CV - and now he hopes to add another one to that list with the second series of BBC One's historical drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

The show, which tells the true story of the origins of Britain’s Special Air Service unit, returns at 9pm om January 1, following the success of the first season in 2022.

The second series details Paddy Mayne taking over leadership of the SAS after David Stirling's incarceration in Italy in 1943.

It also tells the story of why the unit turned its attention from the conflict in northern Africa to the war in mainland Europe.

The drama portrays the invasion of Sicily and the tension and clash of personalities behind the forces directing the SAS during WWII.

Filmed over 16 weeks on the Istrian Peninsula of Croatia, Italy and Britain, the show features Jack O'Connell, Connor Swindells and Sofia Boutella in leading roles.

Stephen says he was drawn to the show because of his interest in history and the SAS.

SAS:Rogue Heroes returns to BBC One on New Year's Day. (Robert Viglasky)

Stephen said: “I loved series one, and I’m fascinated by the story of the SAS in WWII. The SAS's journey through Italy is a thrilling real story.

“I have worked with some of the producers and loved the cast, so it was a combination of a lot of positive things that drew me to working on this fantastic series.”

Stephen has previously worked on television programmes like Poldark and Outlander but says SAS Rogue Heroes has been one of his favourite projects.

He said: “This has been one of my favourite production experiences. We shot in four countries, including at the real prison in Italy where David Stirling was kept.

“We did street battles and firefights in Croatia, we had our own landing craft built and we filmed on beaches and up mountains.

“One of the great things we did was to take a panzer tank into the same square in Croatia where they shot the famous 1970 film Kelly’s Heroes.”

Stephen first discovered his passion for film and television as a student at the Warriner School when he started making short films and animations on his dad's 8mm camera.

He said: “My parents were musicians who worked at the RSC theatre in Stratford, so I was always around actors, music and drama.

“My first job in film came when I was living in Sibford Ferris, and I was employed as a stand-in for Cary Elwes on the 1984 film Lady Jane, which was filmed at Broughton Castle and Compton Wynyates. I then became a runner on the film as well.

“When I left school, I got a job as an assistant stage manager and member of the backstage team at the National Youth Theatre and that cemented my desire to go into the arts.”

After working his way up through the industry, Stephen became a full-time director in 2003 and now hopes to inspire others to follow his path.

He said: “If somebody in Banbury reads this and thinks I want to get into the film industry, then I want them to know it is possible.

“I had great experiences at the Warriner School and Banbury Upper and it led to great things.”