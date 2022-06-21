The official opening of the Waterfront will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2

The date for your diary is Saturday, July 2, between 11am-4pm to mark the completion of the centre’s canalside redevelopment and the opening of The Light and PizzaExpress.

There will be replicas of some iconic movie vehicles, including the Batmobile, the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car and a Jeep Wrangler from Jurassic Park.

With the latest film in the series, Jurassic World Dominion, showing at The Light, a giant walking triceratops called Tiny will be roaming the centre alongside two baby dinosaurs.

You can also look out for film-inspired characters from Batman, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

The centre has also installed a green screen on the main mall so visitors can see themselves staring in a movie-inspired scene. All photographs and video footage can then be downloaded and enjoyed at home.

Film-themed music will be playing throughout the weekend and face painters will be on hand to turn visitors into their favourite movie icon.

There will also be a selection of movie-themed props including a paparazzi wall, director’s chair, clapper board, film camera and spotlight. The centre has also arranged for a Hollywood sign and an Oscar to be installed in the centre’s mall for the ultimate selfie opportunity. PizzaExpress will also be sampling their incredible new menu from their branded Piaggio Truck.

The event is free and open to everyone to attend.

It will be followed by a VIP launch on Thursday, July 7, during which invited guests will enjoy welcome drinks, food and a tour of The Light’s facilities including a seven-screen cinema, ten lanes of luxury bowling, a retro arcade, a climbing centre, interactive darts, a karaoke room, diner, American pool tables and much more.

Cllr Ian Corkin, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council and portfolio holder for regeneration and economy, said: “The feedback since The Light opened has been incredible - it is a superb attraction, in a flagship development, that will cater for the whole family from day to night – every day of the week. This development transforms the town and brings a whole new shopping and leisure dimension to the people of Banbury. I am very proud of what has been achieved and now it’s time for everyone to enjoy what’s on offer.”

Alper Zan, senior business manager at The Light said, “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received since opening and are delighted to be part of the Waterfront’s opening events. Whether you want to watch a film, climb, or bowl, have a bite to eat in our diner, or to enjoy a cocktail in one of our bars or outside seating areas, we’ve got something for everyone and hope guests will join us for the celebrations on the 2nd.”