Embark on a culinary adventure this October in Oxfordshire!

By Vicky Jennings
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:54 BST
Oxford Active is hosting an exciting culinary adventure at their Active Chefs Camp in Banbury, Oxfordshire this October Half Term, for ages 8-14.

Do you have a child that loves cooking, baking or getting creative?

Oxford Active are delighted to announce their children’s culinary camp in Oxfordshire this October Half Term!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring exciting Italian cuisine, young chefs will create delicious dishes like pizza, homemade pasta with nut-free pesto, orange polenta cake, and caprese salad.

Oxford Active - Active Chefs Culinary Camp - 30th Octoberplaceholder image
Oxford Active - Active Chefs Culinary Camp - 30th October

Their Active Chefs Camps provide a friendly environment to learn new skills, grow confidence, make friends and to have fun!

Upcoming 'Taste of Italy’ children's cooking camp - 30th October

  • Ages 8-14 years
  • Wednesday 30th October in Banbury, Oxfordshire
  • 9am- 5pm (care available from 8.15am-6pm at no extra cost)
  • £60 per child
  • All ingredients and tools supplied, just bring your apron and a pack lunch

If you'd love to book a spot (or would like to share with someone) please be quick, as spaces fill fast!

Book today at: https://www.oxfordactive.co.uk/active-chefs/.

Related topics:OxfordshireBanburyItaly

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice