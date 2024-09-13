Embark on a culinary adventure this October in Oxfordshire!
Do you have a child that loves cooking, baking or getting creative?
Oxford Active are delighted to announce their children’s culinary camp in Oxfordshire this October Half Term!
Featuring exciting Italian cuisine, young chefs will create delicious dishes like pizza, homemade pasta with nut-free pesto, orange polenta cake, and caprese salad.
Their Active Chefs Camps provide a friendly environment to learn new skills, grow confidence, make friends and to have fun!
Upcoming 'Taste of Italy’ children's cooking camp - 30th October
- Ages 8-14 years
- Wednesday 30th October in Banbury, Oxfordshire
- 9am- 5pm (care available from 8.15am-6pm at no extra cost)
- £60 per child
- All ingredients and tools supplied, just bring your apron and a pack lunch
If you'd love to book a spot (or would like to share with someone) please be quick, as spaces fill fast!
Book today at: https://www.oxfordactive.co.uk/active-chefs/.
