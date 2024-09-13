Embark on a culinary adventure this October in Oxfordshire!

Oxford Active is hosting an exciting culinary adventure at their Active Chefs Camp in Banbury, Oxfordshire this October Half Term, for ages 8-14.

Do you have a child that loves cooking, baking or getting creative?

Oxford Active are delighted to announce their children’s culinary camp in Oxfordshire this October Half Term!

Featuring exciting Italian cuisine, young chefs will create delicious dishes like pizza, homemade pasta with nut-free pesto, orange polenta cake, and caprese salad.

Oxford Active - Active Chefs Culinary Camp - 30th October

Their Active Chefs Camps provide a friendly environment to learn new skills, grow confidence, make friends and to have fun!

Upcoming 'Taste of Italy’ children's cooking camp - 30th October

Ages 8-14 years

Wednesday 30th October in Banbury, Oxfordshire

9am- 5pm (care available from 8.15am-6pm at no extra cost)

£60 per child

All ingredients and tools supplied, just bring your apron and a pack lunch

If you'd love to book a spot (or would like to share with someone) please be quick, as spaces fill fast!

Book today at: https://www.oxfordactive.co.uk/active-chefs/.