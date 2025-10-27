Cop this… police pursuit driving experience now available at Bicester Heritage

Trackdays.co.uk 'releases' new police pursuit driving experience at Bicester heritage.
Would-be law enforcement officers, and thrill seekers alike, can get a taste of the action with a high adrenaline driving experience at Bicester Heritage, which can be booked through Trackdays.co.uk for the first time.

The exciting UK vs USA Police Pursuit Driving Experience includes a British BMW Police Interceptor and an American Dodge Charger V8 Interceptor to see how differently they handle.

Imran Malek, corporate sales manager at Trackdays.co.uk, said: “We're excited to now offer this police pursuit driving experience with a difference.”

“It's ideal for those who've ever wondered who could bring outlaws to justice better. Is it our homegrown bobby or a US cop? Perhaps this will go some way to finding the answer.”

The UK vs USA Police Pursuit Driving Experience includes a British BMW Police Interceptor and an American Dodge Charger V8 Interceptor

The experience is full on, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, making it feel like a police chase.

However, it starts with a safety briefing, which is shortly followed by getting behind the wheel of the two cars for up to three miles each.

Imran added: “We're always thrilled to launch new packages and this police pursuit driving experience ticks all the boxes.”

“There are two awesome cars to enjoy and compare at a nearby venue, all under the guidance of an expert instructor on the track. Who knows, it could spark an interest in a career in law enforcement among those taking part.”

For more information about Trackdays.co.uk, and its UK vs USA Police Pursuit Driving Experience, visit www.trackdays.co.uk.

