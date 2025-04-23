Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show has a new venue this May and a focus on Mental Health Awareness

By cris andrews
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 00:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 08:36 BST
The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show has a new venue, Grimsbury Community Centre, and it’s bringing a powerful message about mental health awareness.

The event, previously at Banbury Town Hall and the General Foods Social Club, takes place on Saturday 10th May. This year, the event aligns with the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Week, offering a vibrant space where everyone is welcomed, nurtured, and respected.

Mental Health Awareness Week is the UK’s largest initiative dedicated to improving mental health. It aims to tackle stigma and encourage people to understand and prioritise their mental health and that of others.

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing fair complements this mission by offering a day filled with expert advice, therapeutic experiences, and inspiring workshops designed to support mental resilience and emotional growth.

Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment. These are essential elements for fostering good mental health in today’s busy world. From mindfulness techniques to practical advice on managing stress, the event is a safe space for exploring ways to thrive emotionally and mentally.

Retailers at the fair will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, and positive affirmations—ideal for refreshing your home or workspace and creating a calming environment that supports mental wellbeing.

The show provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth. Attendees can also experience wellness therapies designed to balance the mind, body, and spirit.

Organiser Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, describes the show as a sanctuary for those looking to enhance their mental and emotional health: “Step into a space that supports your mental health, elevates your wellbeing, and helps you thrive. Your mind deserves care, your body deserves balance, and your spirit deserves peace. Start your journey today!”

Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

Saturday 10th May 11-5pm

Grimsbury Community Centre, Burchester Place, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Cherwell, OX16 3WT

