Autumn comes alive at Blenheim Palace

Visitors to Blenheim Palace this autumn can enjoy not only the stunning seasonal colours of the Formal Gardens and Parkland, but also a host of new experiences and events in the grounds of Britain’s Greatest Palace.

Alongside the ongoing transformation of the gardens, led by Head Gardener Andy Mills, visitors can enjoy Estate Tractor and Trailer Tours; explore the grounds to try and win luxury prizes; and even buy some seasonal produce from the Palace’s bounteous Kitchen Garden:

Catch the last few weeks of the stunning display of Dahlias in the Potager Garden, and the beautiful autumnal colours in the arboretum

Look out for the latest progress on Andy Mills’ ongoing restoration and transformation of the Formal Gardens, including the new rockery by the main entrance to the gardens; the transformation of the Grade II listed Temple of Flora, which is being returned to its former glory

Enjoy seasonal produce from the Palace’s own Kitchen Garden - look out for the barrow in the Walled Garden, and fill a bag with delicious homegrown vegetables for just £5.

Join one of the daily autumnal guided walking tours of the gardens (11am from the Formal Gardens entrance), featuring stunning landscapes and a unique opportunity to explore over 300 years of garden history.

In partnership with Holland Cooper, go on a ‘Wellieness Walk’. From 10th October (World Mental Health Day) until 20th October, keep your eyes peeled for 10 hidden wellies around the Estate for the chance to win a luxury prize bundle.

From now until the end of October, visitors can enjoy a scenic guided Estate Tractor and Trailer Tour around the wider estate at Britain's Greatest Palace. Tickets are £5 per person (under 3's are free of charge) and available to purchase online and onsite

Worked up an appetite? Head for the Walled Garden Pizzeria and enjoy a delicious pizza topped with Blenheim Palace’s own tomatoes and basil - and wild mushrooms grown on the Blenheim Estate!

The Walled Garden is a world of wonder this October half-term, with a jam-packed programme of spooky fun, including animal encounters, storytelling, crafts, and circus workshops.

Head Gardener Andy Mills commented: “Autumn is a great time to visit Blenheim Palace’s gardens, with its array of areas and displays; the wonderful summer weather means areas like the Kitchen Garden and Potager Garden are reaping the benefit, so there’s plenty of colour and variety to see at every turn.”

Admission to the Formal Gardens and Parkland are included with a valid Palace & Gardens Ticket or Palace and Play Pass, which grants access to both Blenheim Palace and Adventure Play for a full year, to enjoy all that Britain’s Greatest Palace has to offer. A Palace and Play Pass is available at £165 for a family of four (two adults and two children) and at £51 per adult and £41 per child for individual day passes.

Please note that the above experiences are available on select dates and times. For opening hours, ticketing and more information on autumn days out please visit, www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/autumn/

* See www.blenheimpalace.com for more information