Young talent joins Banbury Choral Society for Messiah

Handel’s choral masterpiece Messiah will be sung by Banbury Choral Society on Saturday, December 10.

Conductor Julian Harris will lead soloists soprano Mollie Smith, alto Tavia Lewis, tenor Christopher Willoughby and bass Henry Hawkesworth. Charles Matthews will once again accompany the choir on the organ.

Mollie (pictured) will be returning to sing with the choir after her warmly received performance as Dido in Purcell’s Dido and Aenaes in 2015 and her soprano role in Faure Requiem in July this year. Mollie completed her A-levels at Chipping Campden High School and is now studying music at Huddersfield University.

Messiah was first performed in Dublin in 1742 and received its London premiere a year later. It became the best known and most frequently performed choral work in Western music. The ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus is one of the most famous pieces from this Baroque masterpiece.

The concert takes place at Marlborough Road Methodist Church at 7.30pm. Call 07721 204734 or visit Banbury Tourist Information Centre in Castle Quay Shopping Centre to book.