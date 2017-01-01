Banbury Guardian

Woman escapes with minor injuries after four car-crash on southbound M40

News
The aftermath of the crash and fire. Picture courtesy of OPU Warwickshire

UPDATE: Five people escape injury after M40 vehicle fire

News
People at risk of Type 2 diabetes will received tailored help from the NHS to reduce their risk

Help for people at risk of Type 2 diabetes

News
‘UFO’ crash lands at Sibford

News

Could you be there when somebody needs to talk?

News

Food processors recalled over blade danger fears

News 2

Cleaning ears with cotton buds bad for you

News 3
The disfiguring effects of leishmanianism. Otis Historical Archives, CC BY

Five little-known diseases to watch out for in 2017

News 2

Office staff expected to spend over £40,000 on workplace costs

Offbeat
Banbury United manager Mike Ford

Puritans edge closer to Ford’s first target

Non League
Get your daily racing tips with BetVictor NNL-160303-160222002

Label Des Obeaux has the scope to land the spoils at Lingfield

Racing
Chipping Norton Charlie Longsdon saddled Pete The Feat for his tenth career win

Patience pays off for Pete The Feat

Racing
Banbury United manager Mike Ford saw his side produce a classy display

Ford delighted as Puritans show their class

Non League

Whitham’s strike proves decisive as Chorley end Saints’ run

Non League

Hülkenberg happy to fill vacant seat

Sport

Lewars bags a brace as Ardley extend winning run

Non League

Northam hits winner as Sports get back on track

Non League
Michele Goode as Dick Whittington, Alice Walters as Tommy the Cat, John Tweddle as Sarah the Cook and Kirsty Bright as Alice Fitzwarren

Pantomime fun at Rugby Theatre

Whats on
Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis play the duo on stage

Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel at the Mill

Whats on
Isaac Stuart (Gavin), Philip Fine (John Smith) and Clare Primrose (Vicki). Picture: Jim Muller Photography

Bigamist taxi driver brings laughs in farce on Banbury stage

Whats on
New Year overtaken by summer holidays as peak divorce season

New Year overtaken by summer holidays as peak divorce season

News 4
Commodore 64

The future is retro: could your old tech be worth a fortune?

News 13
Our look at the top five most anticipated games of 2017

Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 2

Tech