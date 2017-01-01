Banbury Guardian

Impressive guests confirmed for Chipping Norton literary festival

Arts
Product warning

Early Learning Centre issues safety notice over children’s wooden toy range

News
John White and Steve Archer of Manor Farm Butchers with some Prosecco sausages. EMN-170123-102916001

Butcher invents Prosecco flavour sausages...and they’re a sizzling success

News 15
VIDEO: Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

News

Big Consultation and Horton plan ‘a disaster’ say campaigners

News

Horton consultation meets a barrage of opposition

News

Banbury care home reaches landmark stage

News
Leah Filshie, Above and Beyond 2016 Cambridge Weight Plan winner NNL-170118-144812001

Banbury woman’s transformation leads to award winning career

News

Banbury’s Manor F1 team’s race is run

Business
James Smith missed a late penalty for Banbury United

Puritans pay the penalty as unbeaten run is ended

Non League
Get your daily racing tips with BetVictor NNL-160303-160222002

Defi Du Seuil has the scope to cope at Cheltenham

Racing

Banbury’s Manor F1 team’s race is run

Business
Conor McDonagh equalises for Banbury United against St Neots Town

McDonagh is starting to show what he can do

Non League

United set for tough test to stay with pack

Non League

Puritans thwarted in bid to make it into double figures

Non League

Brackley end poor record at Bourne to take the points

Rugby 1
Clare Mackintosh 2016 NNL-170120-104813001

QUIZ: How many of these 20 traditional sweets can you name?

Whats on
A ride-on replica of Cars' Lightning McQueen has been tipped as one of 2017's top toys - despite costing a whopping �200. The pricey battery-powered car - complete with 'Lightyear' printed wheels - has a maximum speed of just 3km/h. See National News story NNTOY; A ride-on replica of a Disney toy car has been tipped as one of 2017s top toys - despite costing a whopping �200. The pricey battery-powered Cars' Lightning McQueen vehicle - complete with 'Lightyear' printed wheels - has a maximum speed of just 3km/h. Other pricey picks included a wooden 'Forest Cottage', a 40,000 piece Disney Moments puzzle, and a controversial 'hover board' - all at a mind-boggling �400. The toys were on display as part of Britain's biggest toy show, Toy Fair, taking place at Olympia Exhibition Centre in Kensington, west London.

VIDEO: Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

News
Dam Square in Amsterdam was awash with spring colour on National Tulip Day.

Travel: Free tulips in Amsterdam

Travel