Look behind you in Brackley

If you are missing Christmas or missed out on a pantomime visit during the festive season fear not, because the ultimate fairy tale adventure, Cinderella, is being presented in February.

Brackley Players are performing Cinderella, A Pantomime for Brackley, written and directed by one of their members, Sam Munday-Webb.

Set in the town of Brackley with songs, dances and gags galore, as well as all the characters you would expect to find in Cinderella, this year’s pantomime from the town’s well established and popular theatre group has been given a fresh dash of humour and glitter with up to date jokes and references in addition to all the traditional panto elements .

Mr Munday-Webb who as well as directing the show is also studying for a PhD in Pantomime, said: “Pantomime is a classic family treat and this year’s Brackley Players offering will be a brilliant balance of participation, comedy and songs.

“I am so lucky to be working with a cast who are challenging themselves so we can really serve up a treat to the community in Brackley.”

Mr Munday-Webb says that as well as expecting a great night out, patrons should expect a few comedy surprises and there may even be a guest appearance from America’s newly installed President Trump.

Keith Fraser, who is playing of the Ugly Sisters, said: “The Brackley Players is I feel important to the local community as it provides quality festive entertainment at an affordable price. Playing one of the Ugly Sisters is enjoyable in that it allows the characters to bring the audience into the show. It also allows me to develop a comedic double act with my fellow Ugly Sister, Stuart Dawe, which will, in turn, bring hilarious panto comedy to the stage.”

The Players’ pantomimes traditionally sell out, with the matinee performances particularly popular. So this year an additional performance has been added to the Saturday schedule. And for the first time, patrons can book online.

Cinderella is being presented at Waynflete Hall, Magdalen College School, Brackley at 7.30pm on Thursday February 9 and Friday 10th and at 11am and 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Tickets cost £9 and £7 and can be bought from Davies and Partners in Brackley Market Place and also online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Brackley-Players.