Join Ratty and Toad for a fun show at The Mill

The Mill Arts Centre will host a much loved show for all the family over this Christmas period.

The Wind in the Willows can be seen at the Banbury venue from Friday to Saturday, December 8 to 30.

Creation Theatre Company are joining forces with Cherwell Theatre Company to bring this magical and imaginative re-telling of a heart-warming classic to Banbury.

This is Creation’s third Christmas at The Mill in Banbury, and they return with their version of Wind in the Willows from 2014, adapted for the stage by Gari Jones and directed by Tristan Pate of Cherwell Theatre Company.

Toad hasn’t been seen since the most recent of his escapades backfired, Badger doesn’t react well to visitors in the winter and Ratty and Mole have fallen into an adventure they didn’t expect (nor particularly want).

What’s more, some troublesome weasels are plotting to take over Toad Hall.

How will peace be restored in The Wild Woods?

Expect lashings of nostalgia with Mole and her long-suffering friends.

Creation Theatre producer Ginny Graham commented: “Audiences loved our madcap Wind in the Willows at the North Wall in 2014, so we’re really excited to bring it to Banbury this year.

“There’ll be picnics, daring escapes and messing about in boats – we can’t wait!”

For the past 21 years Creation Theatre has been performing classic stories in unusual spaces in Oxford.

Creation Theatre Company is Oxfordshire’s largest producing theatre company. Specialising in classic texts and usual locations, Creation brings to life the stories you know even if you’ve never read them.

Creation’s education programme reaches 2,000 children every year through live performances, weekly drama clubs, holiday workshops and courses in schools.

Tickets for the show cost £16 for adults and £14 for adults with performances at various times. The show is selling well so people are advised to book to avoid disappointment.

To purchase tickets or for further information call the box office on 01295 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk.