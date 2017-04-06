Bound by a gripping tale in Banbury

Audiences will be taken on a journey into the unknown and go on the search for a better future.

The play Bound, inspired by the true accounts of human trafficking, can be seen at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury on Thursday April 20.

Inspired by broken promises, resilience and above all hope, it tells of three people’s journeys into the unknown.

Oxford based physical theatre company, Justice in Motion is passionate about exposing the experiences of those trafficked.

The show is a compelling and passionate mixture of physical theatre, dance, music, spoken word and film creating an entertaining, sometimes humorous and thought provoking theatrical experience for today’s audiences.

The show, suitable for 14 years and over, is followed by a post show discussion with the performers and human trafficking experts.

For more details visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk.