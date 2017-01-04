Richard Thompson and Divine Comedy on the bill for Cropredy

It has been 50 years since Fairport Convention formed –and the band have announced a number of former members will appear at their Cropredy festival this year.

Richard Thompson will be showcasing his spellbinding songs and majestic guitar work as one of the headline acts.

Iain Matthews along with Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths, better known as Plainsong, will perform, as will Judy Dyble and her Band of Perfect Strangers.

Ashley Hutchings brings Morris On, featuring Moulton Morris, to the stage.

And finally, Dave Mattacks and Chris Leslie join the rest of the gang - including Show of Hands’ Phil Beer and Gigspanner Big Band’s Peter Knight - for a Feast of Fiddles.

Also appearing are The Divine Comedy who have recently released their 11th album.

Dougie MacLean, one of Scotland’s finest singer-songwriters, will appear at Cropredy for the first time. Returning by popular demand are prog-rock giants Marillion as well as Pierce Brothers.

The festival runs from August 10 to 12.

Visit www.fairportconvention.com to book tickets and for more information.