Hitting new heights in Kate Bush tribute night at The Mill

A tribute show to popular singer and songwriter Kate Bush comes to The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury later this month.

The Red Shoes Our Kate Bush Story runs on Saturday, October 28.

Recently, Lorrie Brown, who performs as Kate, walked down the red carpet at the glittering UK Tribute Music Awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester to receive the Official UK No 1 award.

The event, which is said to be the tribute industry’s equivalent to the BRIT awards, was attended by the BBC and many of the major players in the entertainment industry.

Lorrie said: “I am over the moon to have won this award again, it’s a great honour because it’s from the agents association of GB who book all the acts, so it shows me that what we are doing is working.

“I am so excited to be portraying one of my heroes from the 70’s music scene, I absolutely love her, she is so theatrical in her performances.

If you watch her concert back in 1979 at the Hammersmith Odeon, she was way ahead of anyone else performing at the time.

“Her ideas would still work in a concert today. We have tried to develop a show which we hope would please Kate if she were to see it.

“I recreate many of her dance routines and costumes, any moves I put in myself, I try to produce in a similar style.”

The shown has been touring theatres and live music venues up and down the country and gathering a strong following on Facebook.

Lorrie said: “Were building a good following now and we also have fans from around the world including New Zealand and California, but the biggest surprise is that we had a message come through from a fan in Holland who came to see our show in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

“He booked his flights and checked into a hostel outside Bridgnorth from where he cycled in to see the show.”

Lorrie will perform alongside four musicians, all of whom are fans of Kate Bush.

The Red Shoes. Our Kate Bush Story will be appearing in Banbury with the entertainment starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost between £19 and £20 and are available from the box office on 01295 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk.