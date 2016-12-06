Magical tree will make Banbury Folk Club night unique

The Magical Christmas Tree Tour returns to Banbury Folk Club next week for a night of seasonal song.

Musicians Pete Morton, Emily Sanders and Chris Parkinson will be joined by a special tree, from which the audience picks scrolls and makes every night unique.

The trio will perform a richly textured collection of vibrant new songs, old carols and instrumentals – plus all three voices in three-part harmony.

Organiser Derek Droscher said: “This is the third time we have had this show at the club and each time has been totally different and very memorable.”

Co-organiser Mary Droscher added: “This is a fun and spontaneous night for everyone, especially Pete, Chris and Emily, who quite literally don’t know what they are going to do next – but they do it well!”

There will also be a seasonal performance of ‘Caroline’s Christmas Crackers’- with local Banbury celebrity, Caroline Watsham, the Musical Saw Lady. As well as busking with her saw around Oxfordshire, Caroline sings and accompanies herself on her guitar or autoharp. Caroline is part of Harlequins Drama Group in Cropredy and can also be found riding Cheryl the Hobby Horse at Banbury Folk and Hobby Horse Festival.

Tickets cost £10 or £9 for concessions. Call 709881 or message Banbury Folk Club on Facebook.

The club usually meets every Wednesday at the Banbury Cross Inn in Butchers Row at 8pm. All welcome.

For more details, see the club’s website at www.banburyfolkclub.co.uk or call 709881.