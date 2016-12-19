Chipping Norton panto Trumps them all

It’s described as “a hideous creature – bright orange with a thatch of strange white hair on top of its head”.

And similarities with people in the real world are not necessarily merely coincidental, as audiences for Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen at The Theatre in Chipping Norton will discover this Christmas.

Theatre spokeswoman Vanessa Managhan said: “It is by no means a surprise that Trump is the butt of many theatre venues’ humour this pantomime season.

“The Theatre Chipping Norton strives to continue the tradition of incorporating political references that have always played an intrinsic part in its panto recipe. It was considered essential in the early stages of writing the script to include a nod towards the person who could potentially be rated as the biggest political pantomime villain of 2016.”

The swashbuckling panto-adventure takes audiences on a vibrant voyage with strapping hero Robinson Crusoe buccaneering across the high tides with the ship-shape crew of The Saucy Nancy to the Americas in search of long lost treasure.

The show runs until January 8. Call 01608 642 350.