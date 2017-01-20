Celebrate Bob Dylan at Chipping Norton show

A new multimedia show celebrating the life and music of Bob Dylan is rolling into Chipping Norton.

The Bob Dylan Story recreates the living legend’s classic hits, from The Times They Are A-Changin’, Blowin’ In The Wind and Mr Tambourine Man through to Like A Rolling Stone, Subterranean Homesick Blues, Lay Lady Lay, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and many more, while telling some of the fascinating tales behind them.

The show takes its audience back to the 1960s, the era of Vietnam, anti-war and civil rights protests, and of course, timeless music spearheaded by the likes of Dylan, this year’s winner of the Nobel prize for literature, as he plotted his journey from revered protest singer to provocative rock n roll star to virtual recluse and back again, all in the space of a few short years.

Bill Lennon, who plays Dylan in the show, said: “We are confident the show will have people digging out their old vinyl to sustain the nostalgia just that little bit longer.”

The show, produced by 4th Street Entertainment Ltd, appears at The Theatre, Chipping Norton Theatre on Friday February 10 at 7.45pm. Call 01608 642350 to book.