Walkinshaw excited as SWR make their move

SWR will expand its operations into the world of endurance racing next year after confirming a programme to compete in the GT4 European Series Northern Cup with the addition of selected rounds of the British GT4 Championship.

Already a key part of the British GT race weekends in the co-headline BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, in which the Chipping Norton team is set to continue fielding a multi-car entry , it now adds endurance racing to its portfolio for the first time.

It’s a fantastic step for the team and a great opportunity to branch out into GT racing SWR team boss Sean Walkinshaw

The move will see SWR, which is owned by Blancpain GT Series racer Sean Walkinshaw, run a pair of Nissan 370Z cars in the GT4 European Series in which the team intends to be a consistent front-runner from the outset.

Provisionally, SWR’s endurance debut will come at Misano in Italy in April when the six round GT4 European Series Northern Cup gets under way.

Established by organiser SRO to provide one of the most effective forms of endurance competition, the GT4 European Series Northern Cup offers eligibility for a wide range of cars from marques such as Porsche, BMW, Lotus, Aston Martin, KTM and Nissan.

Walkinshaw said: “We’re all incredibly excited by the move into endurance racing for SWR, especially with the Nissan 370Z. It’s a fantastic step for the team and a great opportunity to branch out into GT racing, probably the fastest growing form of motorsport in the world.

“We have already had the cars on track and believe the Nissan 370Z is a competitive vehicle in Europe and British GT. We’re currently evaluating drivers for our available seats, and keen to hear from others too as we prepare to hit the ground running next year.”

Drivers interested in being part of the SWR GT4 programme should contact Ken Page 0845 4020402.