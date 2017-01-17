Kerr delighted with victory over leaders

Banbury Bulls head coach James Kerr was full of praise for his players after they inflicted just a third defeat of the season on South West One East leaders Maidenhead.

The Bulls raced into 20-0 advantage and, although Maidenhead pulled their way back to just 20-17 down, they held their nerve to seal the victory.

When we lost to them at the start of the season we always knew it wasn’t a true measure of how can play Head coach James Kerr

Kerr said: “I was exceptionally pleased, we did really well for the first 30 minutes and that defined the game for us. We were clinical in our try scoring and then we defended well.

“I would perhaps have liked us to have pushed on and scored some more points but we knew that would hard against a side like Maidenhead. However, we were patient and composed and saw the game out.

“When we lost to them at the start of the season we always knew it wasn’t a true measure of how can play.

“The main objective was putting in a performance that was more reflective of us as a squad and as a team. A result like that is a real measure of the progress we’ve made.”