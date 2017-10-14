Gandy gives holders the impetus as they begin defence with big win

Banbury Bulls marched into the next round of the Oxon Knockout Cup with a 57-13 victory over Oxford Brookes on Friday night.

The holders scored some excellent tries as they swept aside the visitors at the DCS Stadium where the impressive Alex Gandy bagged a brace along with George Grieve.

Brookes took the early lead from a penalty but Ed Phillips soon put Bulls back on level terms with a penalty. Tries from Grieve and Gandy, both converted by Phillips, put Bulls in control before Brookes went over for their opening score.

Gandy scored the pick of the first half tries, converted by Phillips, before Grieve extended his side’s advantage with Phillips adding the extras. Freddie Cracknell picked up a yellow card on the stroke of halftime with Bulls leading 31-8.

After the restart, Sam Stoop extended Banbury’s advantage with Phillips converting before Brookes grabbed their second try of the tie. Grieve went over for his second try and that was soon followed by a try for Tommy Gray and an excellent score from Jimmy Manley, both converted by Phillips to round it off.

Both sides were reduced to 14 players in the closing stages with Ian Isham and his opposing captain both picking up a yellow card.