Heartbreak City should take all the beating

There’s some cracking National Hunt action across the Irish Sea on Sunday where Yorkhill (2.10) should maintain his yet unblemished record over fences.

Last year’s Cheltenham Festival winner made a winning chase debut last month at Fairyhouse over Christmas when jumping out to his left throughout, and should prove a much better animal going the other way round. He is BetVictor’s 2/1 favourite for the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Festival and it will take a good one to beat him.

A field of 23 have been declared for the ultra-competitive 2m Handicap Hurdle (3.10) with Willie Mullins saddling no less than five, and brother Tom saddling a further two.

The Mullins family have it all to do if Heartbreak City runs to his flat form however, with the Melbourne Cup runner-up potentially chucked-in from his hurdles mark of 125 and unopposable at the head of the market.

