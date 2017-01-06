Palmer is keen to reward team’s faith on racetrack

Jolyon Palmer says he is keen to reward the faith shown in him by the Renault Sport Formula One Team for the new season.

The British driver and recent addition Nico Hülkenberg complete the Enstone team’s driver line-up for 2017.

I can’t wait to reward the team’s faith in me on track Jolyon Palmer

Twenty-five year old Palmer joined Renault Sport’s predecessor Lotus F1 Team as third driver at the start of the 2015 season, graduating to race driver last year with the team.

Palmer has started 18 F1 races and scored his first World Championship point at last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Palmer said: “I’m over the moon to be racing with Renault Sport Formula One Team for a second season and I can’t wait to reward the team’s faith in me on track.

“Having worked out of Enstone since 2015, I can fully appreciate the development of the infrastructure this year. This means I share the excitement of the team looking to 2017 and our new car.

“For me, it’s been a steep learning curve driving in Formula 1 and I know that I am performing better than ever, and that there’s still more to come.

“There is tremendous drive and enthusiasm in Enstone and Viry looking to next year and I am honoured to be part of this.”

Hülkenberg fills the vacant seat left by Kevin Magnussen who has joined Banbury’s Haas F1 Team.

Jérôme Stoll, Renault Sport Racing chairman added: “We are delighted to retain Jolyon as our driver for the 2017 season.

“Jolyon has shown his hunger to develop with us as the team grows and we have been impressed with his increasingly strong performances on track as the season has progressed.

“We are confident that the combination of Jolyon and Nico Hülkenberg offers a very promising driving force to meet our goals. Jolyon understands the team’s spirit and motivates everyone he works with.

“The line-up of Jolyon and Nico harnesses the benefits of continuity and fresh blood. Kevin [Magnussen] did a great job for us this year and I’m sure that having Nico as a team-mate will help push Jolyon to greater achievements.”