Weston has plenty to look forward to in 2018

Triathlete Rosie Weston has plenty to look forward to next season.

The Team Cherwell triathlete has qualified for both sprint and standard distance races next year in ETU and ITU in Estonia, Glasgow and Australia.

Weston, who is coached by Brian Butler, was first female athlete overall in the Warwickshire Triathlon in Stratford upon Avon, which comprised a sprint race, 400m swim, 18km bike and 5km run which she completed in 1:02.45.

The 19-year-old recently competed at the World Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam.

She competed in the AG Olympic distance race and won the bronze medal in the under-20 category. Having moved over to the longer Olympic distance recently, that was only her fourth longer distance race, improving her last best time by seven minutes and finishing in two hours and 19 minutes overall.