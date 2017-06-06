Leason gets pipped by Simpkins in showdown

The first clash of the season at Banbury Star’s weekly TT series between the two regular winners saw Jon Simpkins beat Billy Leason by just 45 seconds on a fast ten mile course. It should have been even closer but Leason lost valuable seconds after missing a turn while Simpkins recorded 21 minutes 44 seconds.

A perfect still evening saw a record entry of 45 riders turn up for the popular TT distance, held on relatively flat course, starting and finishing in Tysoe.

The event also combined an inter-club competition with two other clubs taking part. Honours went to Banbury Star although the A5 Rangers from Towcester were hampered by a reduced entry. Star clocked 136 points, Cherwell 109 and A5 Rangers 46.

Suzy Patience was again the fastest women clocking 25 minutes 16 seconds, just missing out on a top ten position but beating her own course record.

In third place was Cameron Foster in 23.01, followed by Darren Alexander in 3.21, Simon Kisley 24.01, Graham Martin 24.10, Lee Heron 24.43, Mark Boyles 24.51, Pierre Scrase 24.52 and John Taylor 24.53.