Wilkin wants his Saints to stick with winning habit

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to extend their winning sequence with two home games in four days.

Saints entertain Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday before welcoming Southport to town on Tuesday evening.

Wilkin’s side made it three wins on the spin to go third in Vanarama National League North with a 3-0 victory at Darlington thanks to first half goals from Andy Brown, Aaron Williams who extended his scoring record to eight in successive league and FA Cup games, and a late third from Ellis Myles.

Wilkin said: “We couldn’t be in better form, two impressive away victories, and back-to-back home games to come. We’re back on the coat tails of the top two but we know how quickly things can change in this game so we need to make the most of them.

“We need now to capitalise on this run of three wins and to keep this going and perhaps hope to close that gap at the top. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing in recent games.”