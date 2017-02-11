Parker sinks Puritans with stoppage-time winner

Robbie Parker struck the stoppage-time winner to sink Banbury United in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash at Biggleswade Town.

The Puritans lost 2-1 in the premier division contest at Biggleswade where Jack Self cancelled out Gavin Hoyte’s first half opener in the second half only for Parker to bag all three points late on.

After a fairly equal opening Biggleswade began to have much the better of the game. A free-kick was only cleared to Craig Daniel on the edge of the area and his fierce shot flew wide of the far post.

Moments later Russell Short’s shot from the edge of the area forced Jack Harding to dive low to his right to make the save. The home side continued to apply pressure and a Rhys Hoenes’ shot from 20 yards went straight at Harding who comfortably saved.

United struggled to create opportunities but on the half-hour mark Conor McDonagh’s low cross was gathered by Ian Brown at the second attempt just ahead of the incoming Self.

Biggleswade always looked the more likely to make the breakthrough and they did so in the 32nd minute. A corner led to an almighty scramble with Gavin Hoyte getting the final touch to knock the ball home.

Though United had been second best for the first half hour they responded positively to going behind. A good run through the middle by Zac McEachran saw him release Ricky Johnson but the United striker’s shot from a narrow angle went just wide of the near post.

A Self cross was headed on by Luke Carnell to Andy Gunn but the United central defender didn’t connect properly with his shot and the effort was comfortably saved by Brown.

But three minutes before halftime United equalised when a free-kick by Marvin Martin was only cleared to Self whose shot took a deflection off a defender before hitting the back of the net.

United were much improved at the start of the second half and dominated the play. McEachran fed McDonagh on the edge of the area and he brought out an excellent save from Brown low down to his right to tip the ball away at the expense of a corner.

United continued to have much the better of the game as the half developed but were unable to find a way through and struggled to create clear chances. As the half drew to its conclusion the home side came more into the game.

In the second minute of stoppage-time a cross from Hoenes saw Parker head the ball home from six yards to earn Biggleswade all three points.