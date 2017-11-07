Oti and Johnson earn three points for young Saints

Second half goals from Khris Oti and Matt Johnson earned Brackley Town Saints a 2-0 victory over Highmoor Ibis in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

The most notable incident of the first half in Saturday’s premier division clash was the early injury to Saints central defender Dean March. But home fans will have been pleased to see his replacement, skipper Lewis Baldwin, return from an injury lay-off.

Almost immediately from the restart, with substitute Josh Bowden now adding some much needed energy to Saints front line, the breakthrough came for the home side with Oti getting clear in the visitors’ area before thumping a rocket of a shot past Highmoor’s keeper.

With just ten minutes remaining, Saints supporters’ nerves were finally settled. Johnson, spotting quickly that the visitors keeper and right back weren’t quite on the same page, stole in to nick the ball from the defender, deftly eluded the onrushing centre back before gleefully striking the ball into the net.