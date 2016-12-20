Leaders turn it around to take points

Hook Norton maintained their UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West title push with a 3-2 victory over Letcombe.

But the leaders had to come from 2-0 down on Saturday to take the points against a Letcombe side which finished the game with only eight players at The Bourne.

The visitors led at the interval with strikes Jordan Davies and Owen Shaw. But Hooky turned it around in the second half, hitting three goals without reply from Stevie Howkins, Joe Eyre and Nathan Bott.

Hooky travel to Easington Sports on Boxing day, 2pm kick-off.