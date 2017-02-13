Leaders put a dent in Hooky’s hopes

Fairford Town took a huge step towards the UHLSport Hellenic League title and, in doing so, put a dent in Hook Norton’s bid.

The top two in Division One West met at The Bourne, where leaders Fairford won 3-0

The visitors took control of the contest in the first with two goals in three minutes midway through it. Steve Hall broke the deadlock and Levi Cox soon doubled Fairford’s advantage. The next goal would prove crucial and Hooky needed to get it after the restart but in the end it was Fairford who did just that through Josh Mold with five minutes remaining.

Hooky are now down to third following Cirencester Town Development’s victory at Letcombe.

Easington Sports had to make do with a solitary point against Shrivenham despite dominating for long periods in Saturday’s clash.

Sport drew 1-1 with Shrivenham at Addison Road where both goals came in the first half and with a hint of good fortune.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks and squandered a couple of early opportunities before Sports gradually got on top. They broke the deadlock midway through the first half when a low cross from Lewis Travers was turned into his own net by a defender under pressure from Arron Dosanjh.

After going in front, Sports looked comfortable but were rocked just before the break when Dosanjh’s clearance hit Lewis Travers and fell kindly for Leigh Brown to slot home.

Despite the setback, Sports got on top again after the restart with their short passing game and they created several openings.

They came close in quick succession when Josh Rose headed a Travers’ corner powerfully again the bar, Andrew Stidder pounced on rebound but Luke Kuczinski pulled off a great point-blank save. The ball came back out to Travers whose deep cross clipped the top of the bar.