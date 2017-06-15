Ford ready to start talks with McEachran

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is planning to have talks with the club’s talisman Zac McEachran later this week.

The creative midfielder has returned home following his time at Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy and Ford will be hoping to convince him to stay at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Striker Manny Duku has gone to Hayes & Yeading United but Ford is happy with the way his plans are taking shape.

Ford said: “I spoke with Zac when he returned from the camp and I’m planning on speaking to him later on this week about next season. I wanted Manny to stay but he’s decided to move to Hayes & Yeading.

“The recruitment has gone well, we’ve added some experience with Jefferson Louis arriving and Tom Winters staying with us. But now I’m looking forward to getting back with the players in pre-season.”

Shane Byrne and Alex Gudger have also returned from Vardy’s V9 Academy to Brackley Town, where they are contracted.

But Laurie Walker has gone to Hemel Hempstead Town following the arrival of Solihull Moors keeper Danny Lewis. He is joined at St James Park by two other Moors players, striker Andy Brown and Connor Franklin.