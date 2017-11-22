Ford hails hero Howards after he grabs a late point

Banbury United boss Mike Ford hailed Leam Howards after he grabbed a valuable Evo-Stik Southern League point against high-flying Slough Town.

Howards came off the bench to earn the Puritans a late point as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Slough in Tuesday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

James Dobson gave Slough the early lead but Elliot Sandy cancelled that out with his first goal for the club. Jack Harding kept United in it in the first half before Chris Flood put the Rebels back in front in the second half only for Howards to grab the late equaliser.

Ford said: “Leam Howards is loved by everyone at this football club, he’s been very patient and always has a smile on his face. Leam did the hard part well, going around the keeper but the easy part is sometimes the problem but he finished it very well.”

Ford was also delighted to see Sandy get off the mark and knows his goal-scoring pedigree could prove valuable for the Puritans, adding: “Elliot Sandy has got goals wherever he’s been, especially at Brackley Town. He’s another experienced player that this squad needs.”