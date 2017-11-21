Ford feels Slough test could prove to be turning point

Banbury United manager Mike Ford knows his side face a tough task to end their poor home tonight (Tuesday).

The Puritans entertain Evo-Stik Southern League high fliers Slough Town, who are through to the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.

But Ford feels the game could be a turning point in his side’s season. The Puritans have not won a home premier division game since late August and it could not be much harder to end that run tonight.

Slough are second but have three games in hand on leaders Kings Lynn Town.

Ford said: “Slough are a very good side, full of confidence and through to the second round of the FA Cup. But it could be the ideal game for us to get back on track.”

Ravi Shamsi returns after serving his three-match suspension but Darren Pond may not have recovered in time.