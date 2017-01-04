Ford delighted to see Bell get his reward

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted to see Mark Bell come off the bench to bag the dramatic winner against leaders Leamington in Monday’s Evo-Stik Southern League derby.

And the Puritans boss said he just felt Zac McEachran would produce the crucial piece of magic to conjure up a winner. That’s why he kept McEachran on the pitch and sacrificed Conor McDonagh, who is starting to make his impact up front.

He said: “Conor McDonagh usually comes off after an hour. I know he’s usually got a goal in him but he’s got to learn to look after the ball a bit more for our talented players to get up with him.

“I couldn’t take Zac McEachran off because always felt he had something in him to create an opening. He’s done exactly that in the last minute to set up Mark Bell who has a knack of scoring important goals.

“Mark is a very talented footballer, he’s got lots of ability but he hasn’t warranted his place in the side. Mark trained really well on Saturday so when I looked at my bench I knew I had to reward somebody who deserved to go on.

“Mark was the first player to come on and he’s won us the game.”