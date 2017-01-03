Bell comes in from the cold to bag all three points

Mark Bell came in from the cold to bag the stoppage-time winner and sink Evo-Stik Southern League leaders Leamington.

And the Banbury United winger is eager to make his mark in 2017 having suffered a frustrating start to the campaign.

Bell came off the bench to grab all three premier division points in Monday’s clash but admitted he almost fluffed it.

Bell said: “It’s been a few weeks since I played so even though I only came on for 15 minutes it felt like 45 minutes! “But thankfully I got the winner. I thought there was longer to play when I scored, Zac [McEachran] did really well to control the ball and get in the cross and I did my best to miss it!

“It’s been frustrating being out of the side, we’ve been playing well recently and the change of shape to the formation hasn’t helped. But I’ve got to keep working hard, training hard and doing well when I come on.”