Sports and Ardley make progress

Easington Sports ran out comfortable 6-0 winners against Oxon Senior League side Yarnton in the first round of the OFA Senior Cup.

The UHLSport Hellenic League outfit had the edge in all departments and performed well against a side that continued to push for a goal until end of the tie at Addison Road.

Mike Spaull gave Sports the early lead in the first half and the hosts had several other chances to extend their advantage. New signing Nathaniel Lewars had the ball in the back of the net but was ruled offside before Spaull doubled Sports’ lead to round off a flowing move.

Yarnton started the second half better of the two sides but a great team move was finished off superbly by Joe Eyre from a tight angle. Further goals from substitute Charlie Hill and a brace from substitute Jordan Jeacock made it six by the final whistle.

Ardley United also progressed at the expense of Oxon Senior League opposition.

A solitary goal from Drew Boyd settled the issue at Horspath.

But Adderbury Park bowed out, losing 2-1 against Headington Amateurs.

The home side struggled to get going and the game was dominated by the UHLSport Hellenic League side and Headington twice went close with Jason Clark saving well. Park grew into the game with Henry Rose and Josh Reilly being denied by Harry Jenkins.

Amateurs struck twice soon after the restart. Park were opened up on the break for the opener and Clark then saved a spot-kick but the ball span back on to the post before trickling over the line.

Park were given a route back into the game when Elliott Hillman was shoved in the box and Rose sent the keeper the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick. Park camped in the Headington half in the closing stages, Rossi Salvatore twice went close and Rose had an effort saved.