Park bow out after pushing Henley all the way

Adderbury Park took Henley Town all the way before bowing out of the Oxon Senior Cup.

A fortuitous late winner from Michael Davies sent the UHLSport Hellenic League outfit through after they beat Park 1-0 in Saturday’s third round tie.

The visitors hit the bar with a deflected effort but were otherwise unable to test keeper Jason Clark. Park grew into the game and from then on were by far the better side.

They pinned the premier division side into their own half. Josh Gibbins headed just wide before the Henley keeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Callum Bryant.

Lee Timms saw an effort smothered before Lewis Travers saw an effort drop onto the roof of the net and right on halftime Gibbins beat the keeper to the ball but his effort was cleared off the line.

The second half continued in the same vein. Timms’ powerful header clipped the top of the bar, Gavin Connor flashed an effort across goal and Reilly tested the keeper.

But Park were punished for missing their chances when a near post corner from Davies bobbled by Connor and the ball squirmed past Clark.

Jack Welch almost equalised immediately when he burst into the box but was somehow denied by the keeper. Henley threatened on the break as Park looked for the equaliser.