Bryan bags four goals as leaders maintain record

Troy Bryan hit four goals as UHLSport Hellenic League leaders Ardley United thumped Tytherington Rocks 11-0.

Ardley have yet to drop any points so far in Division One West and Rocks had no answer to the leaders’ fire power. Bryan completed a first half hat-trick and added a fourth goal on the hour mark while Conor Harris and Deon Gallacher both bagged a brace. Drew Boyd, Jordan Moore and Billy Gillett also got on the score sheet.

Brackley Town Saints saw their premier division fixture at Lydney Town was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.