Super Thomas sees off Buckingham

Joe Thomas impressed with the ball as Great & Little Tew beat Buckingham Town by 13 runs in Monday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League Twenty 20 Cup first round tie.

Having been inserted by the visitors at Ledwell Road, Tew made a good start before they lost three wickets, recovering to reach the three figure mark. Opener Jordan Garrett made 22 when he was caught by Steven Beck off Jason Ell and Robbie Catling failed to make an early season score.

But Curtly Slatter and opener Harry Smith took the score along to 66-3 before the Tew skipper went for 22 runs when he was bowled by Liam Gough. Slatter shared in partnerships with Robbie Shurmer and Andy Harris before he was caught by Robert Large off Callum Price for 47 runs with the score on 128-5.

Shurmer 16 and Harris 16no helped Tew to close on 151-6 from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Tew made the early breakthrough when Garrett caught Gough off Shurmer but Large remained at the crease to form the backbone of Buckingham’s total. Captain Jonny Cater 12 could not give Large the support he needed after he was bowled by Liam Manley for 12. That signalled a spell of batsmen coming and going without scoring.

Only James Gear 11no and Ell 17 could make decent contributions and when Large was caught by Catling off Harris for 63 runs that was the end of their hopes. Thomas finished with an impressive 3-8 while Harris took 2-35 and Shurmer picked up 2-37.