Risbridger paves way for Banbury to cruise home

Banbury beat Bodicote by 93 runs in division two of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Andrew Stevens 34no, George Tait 28, Jack Lamden 27no and James Risbridger 26no helped Banbury to 147-2 despite George Lawrence taking 1-39. Risbridger took 2-23 to skittle Bodicote out with Anthony Baker 19 top scoring.

Banbury Veterans beat Azad by 43 runs.

Steve Beck 41no and Paul Cutler 33no helped Veterans to 124-4 despite the efforts of Shazad Ahmed 2-33 Fiaz Mohammed 1-16. Mike Thomas took 3-25 as Azad could only reach 81-5 with Ahmed 24 top scoring.

Broughton & North Newington beat Sandford St Martin A by six wickets.

Sandford were dismissed for 94 runs with Ian Reynolds 32 Scott Reynolds 17 top scoring as Dave Eaton took 4-20. Eaton 28no and Tom Hill 25no saw Broughton home.

Charlbury beat Radway by six wickets.

Radway were dismissed for 60 runs with Will Easter 15 and Phil Douthwaite 13 leading the way while Rob Knight took 1-12 and Barry Nutt 1-20. Tom Nash 29no and Knight 25no saw Charlbury home.