Arden’s young guns ready for Croft

TRS Arden’s talented teenagers head to Croft Circuit for three rounds of the F4 British Championship this weekend.

Oscar Piastri, Alex Quinn and Ayrton Simmons sit second, sixth and eighth in the F4 British Championship standings respectively and will aim to enhance their title prospects before the summer break.

Meanwhile, the team’s 14-year-old driver Olli Caldwell will make his competitive British F4 debut, becoming the youngest driver to race in the series and begin his bid to win the Ford F4 Challenge Cup.

Having finished on a high in testing at Croft last week, the Banbury team’s drivers took to the track at Snetterton for a further two days of official F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost testing. And all four drivers produced impressive lap times.

Piastri said: “It was a great two days at Snetterton. We worked really hard on getting the car and driving right, and I’m really looking forward to the race there at the end of July.”

Quinn added: “Over the last two days we have learnt a lot. We made some productive changes and now know what to do, what not to do. I know we can be competitive.”

Simmons said: “Snetterton went really well for me as I learned lots in my driving and also in set-up. I also found different set-ups for specific conditions which is very good. I thought my driving was very good and I need to carry this on to Croft for sure.”

As had been the case at the Croft test, Caldwell was the team’s marathon man. He achieved one of the highest lap counts of any driver during the entire test, 140 in total, and the most of the TRS Arden quartet.

He said: “Snetterton was a really good test for me, I made huge steps forward at a track I have not done a lot of testing at. I’m really looking forward to Croft and I am excited to finally be racing.”