Volunteers needed to help neighbours during snow in Banbury

Community-minded volunteers who will help their neighbours during snowy or frosty conditions in Banbury are being sought in case of a bad winter.

The Neighbourhood Snow Warden Scheme sees volunteers organise the gritting of roads and pavements in the areas where they live.

Around 100 wardens have been trained and ready for action in recent years but have rarely been called into action because of mild winters.

Some volunteers have now dropped out of the scheme – and because this year might see the return of snow and ice, more wardens are needed to be on stand-by to cover the town’s residential areas.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of Banbury Town Council which runs the scheme, said: “Snow wardens are important and valued members of the community.

“They keep our roads, pavements and footpaths safer for everyone throughout the winter – particularly elderly and vulnerable residents who cannot help themselves.

“Wardens help keep their areas of the town moving at times when snow and ice could restrict travel to and from work, schools and shops.

“The scheme is a great way of getting residents working together during bad weather.

“We can also work with businesses who want to do their bit by clearing snow from around their places of work.”

The council supplies the volunteers with everything they need – and also provides training for the role.

The project has been set up by the town council in partnership with Oxfordshire County Council and Cherwell District Council and is based on similar schemes that operate in towns and cities across the country.

Cllr Mallon added: “It is a perfect example of councils working with residents for the common good.”