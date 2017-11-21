Video: pilot accused of kicking wife to death at her Knightcote home

A pilot accused of killing his estranged wife by kicking her to death in the kitchen of her south Warwickshire home has been remanded in custody.

The police had been called to Patricia McIntosh’s home in the small village of Knightcote, near Gaydon, at around 9.15 on Wednesday November 15.

Flowers have been left at the scene.

The 56-year-old, who with her pilot husband Andrew had moved to Knightcote from Southam about three years ago, is understood to have suffered fatal head injuries.

Andrew McIntosh, who had also lived at the address until earlier this year, was arrested when the police stopped him in his car in Rugby about half an hour later.

McIntosh , 54, who moved to a cottage at Woolscott Manor, Woolscott, near Rugby, appeared at Warwick Crown Court after being charged with his wife’s murder.

Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said: “The hearing today is merely to deal with the issue of bail.

“The Crown object [to bail], and I don’t believe, in any event, there is an application for bail.”

That was confirmed by McIntosh’s solicitor Nick Devine, and Judge Andrew Lockhart QC announced: “He is going to be remanded into custody.”

Mr Grieves-Smith said the court listing officer has told him the trial could be listed to begin on May 14 next year – and Judge Lockhart fixed it for that date.

Asked by the judge whether it would last ten days, Mr Devine responded: “Probably not.”

Although McIntosh will not be arraigned on the murder charge until a hearing in January, Mr Devine pointed out: “There is no indication other than that it is not guilty.”

But Mr Grieves-Smith asked if he could indicate whether McIntosh would accept ‘unlawful killing,’ to which Mr Devine responded: “Yes.”

Mr Devine said it would be a case involving medical experts, and that legal aid had been applied for to cover ‘prior authority’ for a psychiatric report.

Judge Lockhart commented: “If there is to be psychiatric consideration, it needs to be considered shortly. Any defence psychiatric evidence is to be served by the 12th of January.

“Mr Grieves-Smith, it would be advisable for the crown to identify a psychiatrist, so that if there is to be an issue about his psychiatric fitness, it can be addressed.”

Adjourning for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on January 19, Judge Lockhart observed: “There is no application for bail today.

In any event bail would, in all likelihood, have been denied.”

McIntosh was appearing via a video link from prison, but the judge directed that he should be produced at court for the next hearing.