Head on collision near Banbury

Two vehicles collided head on along the road between Swalcliffe and Sibford Ferris, last Friday morning.

At about 8.51 am a car and a pick-up lorry were involved in an accident along the rural road between the two villages requiring crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service to attend.

Fire engines from Banbury and Chipping Norton were dispatched along with further support from the specialist rescue team based at Kidlington Fire Station.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof of the car involved in order to release the driver from the vehicle who was taken to hospital.

Crew Manager Mike Aspinall, from Banbury Fire Station said: “The two vehicles were badly damaged in the impact and although the roof had to be removed from the car to assist in the extrication, the drivers injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

“Our teams worked closely with the ambulance service to ensure that we freed the injured person from the wreckage as soon as possible.”

Station Manager Steve Anderson said: “This collision occurred on a rural road, in frosty conditions, the cause is not known at this time, I would like to remind road users of the demands of driving on untreated rural roads. “Nationally, 59 per cent of road fatalities occur on rural roads and in 2015, 10,307 people were killed or seriously injured on country roads in the UK.

“Please take care when driving ensuring you take into account the time of day, weather and the condition of the road.”