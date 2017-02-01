Town council freezes its share of tax again

Banbury Town Council will not be raising its share of the council tax this year.

For the seventh year running the town council has kept its share of the total tax bill to £122.12 for D band properties – a figure first set in 2010.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the council announced there would be no increase for this financial year and promised there would be no cuts to services.

The council said its finances are being helped by the number of new houses that are contributing to the tax bill and prudent planning in previous years.

Leader of the council Kieron Mallon said: “We are proving yet again that we can be trusted with taxpayers’ money. Many councils across the country are increasing their bills, but we are not burdening taxpayers with extra costs.

“All services will be maintained to a high standard and some services will be improved. This is a result of good housekeeping and careful planning in previous years. The policy decisions we have taken in the past are now paying off.

Cllr Mallon added: “We are now planning ahead for cemetery provision. The early purchase of land will enable preparation work such as the laying of roads and footpaths to be spread over a number of years.

“There will be no sudden big bills – and it is this sort of planning ahead that enables this council to keep a tight rein on its finances.”

A big project this year will be Easington Recreation Ground where the changing rooms will be refurbished and the playing areas and whole site improved.

Other projects include spending £50,000 renewing footpaths in People’s Park and contributing to landscaping in St Mary’s Churchyard.

And £10,000 has been set aside for the provision of bus shelters on Hanwell Fields.

The exterior of the town hall is to be cleaned and maintained to make it more attractive to hirers – particularly to wedding organisers. The venue can be hired for weddings, parties, business conferences, public meetings, society dinners and commercial sales. It is fully licensed for marriages, civil ceremonies, entertainment and alcohol.

The other authorities that constitute the lion’s share of a household council tax bill have yet to set their budgets.