Surrey Police are looking for a missing man with an interest in Banbury

Surrey Police is continuing to appeal for help in finding missing Reigate man David Bryson following his disappearance on Saturday, September 16.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about the 51-year-old who is vulnerable as he does not have access to his medication.

David Patrick Bryson

David, who also goes by the name Patrick Lee Cook, could be anywhere but he has shown a fascination with Banbury for some time, indicating to a former care worker of a desire to visit.

Mr Bryson is described as white, with grey hair, 6 feet tall and of large build. He also has tattoos across his knuckles.

He will most likely to be wearing jogging bottoms, a t-shirt and a green army jacket.

Inspector Kimball Edey said: “Mr Bryson is a vulnerable individual who we are working hard to find, however we need the public’s help. If you see him please let us know immediately as we need to know that he’s okay.

“He’s likely to stick to roads and paths and is likely to stand out as he walks with a hunch. If you have any information please call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency and quote the reference number 45170101975.”